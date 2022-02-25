Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed Sells 40,517 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OFLX opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Omega Flex by 322.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

