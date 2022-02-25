Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Stewart B. Reed Sells 40,517 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $5,580,001.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OFLX opened at $152.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.43. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.38.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Omega Flex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Omega Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Flex (OFLX)
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.