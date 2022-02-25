Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Announces Earnings Results

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oportun Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Oportun Financial updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.670 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.320-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of OPRT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 189,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,442. The stock has a market cap of $472.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 485,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oportun Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oportun Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.