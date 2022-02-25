Oppenheimer Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.66.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $58.05 and a 1 year high of $246.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after buying an additional 1,349,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

