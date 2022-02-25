Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $842.44 Million

Analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $842.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.28 million and the highest is $884.50 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $759.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

OPCH traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.62. 773,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Option Care Health by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after purchasing an additional 544,079 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

