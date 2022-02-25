Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Option Care Health stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 12,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,869. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 204,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

