Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Option Care Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Option Care Health stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.32. 12,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,869. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.
In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
