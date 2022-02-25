Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.19, but opened at $24.67. Option Care Health shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 7,445 shares changing hands.
The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)
Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.
