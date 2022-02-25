OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $559.26 million, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.34. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 78,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

