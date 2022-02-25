Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. The stock traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 1356631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.03.

OEC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $607,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $914.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.