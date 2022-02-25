Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $607,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 59,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,683. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.67. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $964.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.