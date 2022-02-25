Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4089 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Orora has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.00.
Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)
