Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4089 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS ORRYY opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. Orora has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

Orora Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

