Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $793.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $6.09 on Friday, hitting $39.66. 180,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,743. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.