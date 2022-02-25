Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Down 0.1%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 6,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 35,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.