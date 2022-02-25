Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

OSTK traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10.

Several research firms recently commented on OSTK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 281,746 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter worth $711,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 90,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

