Owl Rock Capital Co. (ORCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a payout ratio of 93.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.2%.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $2,117,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Owl Rock Capital by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

