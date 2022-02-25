Oxford BioDynamics’ (OBD) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 22.68 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. Oxford BioDynamics has a twelve month low of GBX 21 ($0.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £22.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

In related news, insider Alexandre Akoulitchev acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($40,799.67). Also, insider Jon Burrows bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,399.84). Insiders bought a total of 193,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,171 in the last three months.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

