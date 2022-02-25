Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,135 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,712,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 51,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,391,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,755,000 after purchasing an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $54.58 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22.

