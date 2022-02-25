Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 13,843 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,697,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,305,000 after buying an additional 162,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,530 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,682,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,104,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,134,000 after acquiring an additional 268,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.13 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

