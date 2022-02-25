Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 528 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.29.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

