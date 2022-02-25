Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research reissued a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,951 shares of company stock worth $8,688,235 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

