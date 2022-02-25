Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $539.94 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $518.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

