Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $660.00 to $670.00. The stock had previously closed at $475.51, but opened at $512.76. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks shares last traded at $499.76, with a volume of 45,465 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after purchasing an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $518.73 and a 200-day moving average of $495.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.46 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.