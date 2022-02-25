Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.37) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

PAF stock opened at GBX 21.75 ($0.30) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £419.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. Pan African Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 23.25 ($0.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.49.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

