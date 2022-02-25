Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 339.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 261,454 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.63. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $6.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

PANL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

