Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) PT Lowered to $122.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.38. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -258.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 108.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.