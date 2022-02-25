Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.27). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 13,983 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $61,804.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 17,819 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $76,087.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,433 shares of company stock worth $552,668. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

