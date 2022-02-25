Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

PCYG stock opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.34. Park City Group has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Park City Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park City Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,457,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after buying an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,126,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its stake in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

