Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$45.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

PLC stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$35.33. 15,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.03. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

