Park National Corp OH Invests $232,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.30. The company had a trading volume of 92,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.