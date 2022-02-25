Park National Corp OH Sells 1,491 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Eaton by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

NYSE ETN traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $153.13. 46,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,592. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $128.58 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.