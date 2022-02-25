ParkByte Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ParkByte has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. ParkByte has a total market cap of $22,735.93 and approximately $10.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

ParkByte Profile

ParkByte (CRYPTO:PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com . ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

