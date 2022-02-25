Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.
PASG stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.
In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.
About Passage Bio (Get Rating)
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
