Passage Bio (PASG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

PASG stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 41,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 533,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,866 in the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth $145,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Passage Bio in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 2,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 15,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PASG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.65.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

