Patrick K. Mullen Buys 1,250 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $20,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LXFR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 215,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,400. The company has a market cap of $467.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 715,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after buying an additional 54,193 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 370,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,439 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.2% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,289,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 91,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

