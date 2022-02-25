Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 166,888 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,762 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,513.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.89. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.39 and a 12-month high of $55.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.