Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6,150.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $143.24 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.13.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

