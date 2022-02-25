Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,455 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

IXG stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

