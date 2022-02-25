Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.48. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.573 per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50.

