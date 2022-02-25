Paul Lyandres Sells 5,187 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 5,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,378.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PCOR traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,521. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.