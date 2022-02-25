Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 267,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,044,406 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $14.98.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTU. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The coal producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.20%. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 7,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $83,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $143,491.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,225 shares of company stock worth $554,782. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp raised its position in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 271.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,053,728 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,025,725 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,443,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 182.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,861,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,529,000 after buying an additional 1,202,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

