Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$43.00 and last traded at C$42.68, with a volume of 1275479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.58 billion and a PE ratio of -112.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -675.60%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

