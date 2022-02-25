Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEGRF opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. Pennon Group has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $25.29.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

