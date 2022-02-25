PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan Sells 1,785 Shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PMT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,639,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,689,000 after acquiring an additional 91,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

