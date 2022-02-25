Penumbra, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penumbra in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst D. Rescott now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Shares of PEN opened at $215.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.94. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $26,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,219,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,123,000 after acquiring an additional 28,119 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $7,995,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 610.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

