Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York purchased a new position in Surrozen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,090,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,854,000.

Shares of SRZN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 28,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,389. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. Surrozen Inc has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surrozen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Surrozen Inc is a company pioneering targeted therapeutics which selectively activates the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. Surrozen Inc, formerly known as Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp., is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

