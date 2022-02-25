Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.78, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.66.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

