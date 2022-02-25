Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,527,000 after buying an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after buying an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,546,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock worth $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares worth $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

