Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 173 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 121,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $82.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

