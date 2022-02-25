Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Personalis updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PSNL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,629. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55. Personalis has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,035 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 133.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

