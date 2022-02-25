Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

LON:PDL traded up GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.35 ($1.38). 479,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.08. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a one year high of GBX 111.20 ($1.51). The company has a market cap of £196.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.52.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($133,278.93).

About Petra Diamonds (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.