PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Holdings Lifted by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $11.08 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

