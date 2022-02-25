PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $14.17 Average PT from Brokerages

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter worth $452,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 288,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,661,465. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

